Pilot killed after plane registered to MS company crashes into Ohio home

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A plane registered to a company in Mississippi has crashed into an Ohio home.
According to WXIX in Cincinnati, officials are on the scene of the deadly crash in Madeira, Ohio. The plane is registered to Marc Inc. The planes take off from John Bell Williams Airport.
Fire Chief Steve Ashbrock confirmed that the pilot was killed, but said everyone that lives in the home is accounted for and safe - including two dogs.
Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco said the victim is a 62-year-old white male, but his identity is not being released at this time.
Ashbrock said fire crews found the plane down in the backyard where it struck a remodeled extension of the house.
There is no word on how many people were inside the plane.
Officials believe the plane was inbound to Lunken Airport, about 7 miles away, on a mission to take photographs of the area.
The FAA released the following statement:
"A multi-engine Piper Navajo (PA 31) aircraft crashed into a home earlier this afternoon (approximately 3:40 p.m. local time) near Madeira, OH.
Please contact local fire and rescue officials for information on the condition of the occupant or occupants.
FAA investigators are on their way to the crash site and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.
The FAA and NTSB do not release names of pilots or passengers. We defer to local officials to release that information after relatives have been notified."
Marc. Inc is North America’s largest provider of specialized contract aircraft and flight crews for airborne GIS, survey and surveillance projects. According to their website, MARC provides the industry a modified fleet of Navajos, Navajo Chieftains and Merlin turbine aircraft, equipped and ready for deployment.
It is not clear what caused the plane to crash.
According to aviationdb.net, a plane with the same tail number was in a crash in 2002. Documents show that due to ice on the windshield, the plane hit power lines as it attempted to land at the Front Range Airport in Watkins, Colorado.
No further details were released.