Pearl police need help identifying man who stole lawn equipment

PEARL, MS (WLBT) - The Pearl Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man who was caught on surveillance cameras stealing $850 of lawn equipment.
On March 8, the man walked into a local business, stole the items, and left in a silver KIA SUV.
If you recognize him, or have any information, please contact the police department at 601-939-7000 or email criminal.investigations@cityofpearl.com
If you want to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip on your phone or computer here.
