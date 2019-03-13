Pearl police need help identifying man who stole lawn equipment

Pearl police need help identifying man who stole lawn equipment
Man wanted in Pearl for stealing lawn equipment; Source: Pearl PD
By Morgan Howard | March 13, 2019

PEARL, MS (WLBT) - The Pearl Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man who was caught on surveillance cameras stealing $850 of lawn equipment.

On March 8, the man walked into a local business, stole the items, and left in a silver KIA SUV.

If you recognize him, or have any information, please contact the police department at 601-939-7000 or email criminal.investigations@cityofpearl.com

If you want to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip on your phone or computer here.

