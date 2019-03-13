New details emerge after twin engine plane registered out of Brandon crashes into Ohio home

BOLTON, MS (WLBT) - “A plane just crashed in my neighbor’s back yard.”
“A plane crashed?”
“Yes, it’s a small plane.”
That’s what the 911 call made to the Maderia, Ohio police department after a small plane crashed into her neighbor’s home Tuesday, killing the pilot.
“As soon as I got up to the fence, I could tell that there were no survivors. At least in the front two seats because that part of the plane was gone,” described a neighbor who rushed to the scene after the crash.
The small plane struck the home around 3:18 p.m. according to Maderia Fire Department Chief, Steve Ashbrock.
“There was a search done of the home immediately, and we have been able to confirm that everybody that lives in the home is accounted for and safe,” Chief Ashbrock said during a press conference.
The twin-engine plane was a Piper PS-31, registered to MARC, Inc. of Brandon.
According to the company’s website, MARC, Inc. is North America’s largest provider of Airborne Global Positioning. It also owns and operates its own fleet of aircraft here at the John Bell Williams Airport in Bolton.
Through its charter service, the company provides air craft and pilots for projects all over the world. 3 On Your Side made multiple calls to MARC, Inc., but they went unanswered.
According to the Hamilton County coroner, the pilot was 62-yrs-old. His name will be released after the family has been notified and the autopsy completed.
