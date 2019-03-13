Multi-county chase leads to man crashing into Rankin Co. deputy

RANKIN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A Rankin County deputy was injured after a man rammed his car during a chase.
30-year-old Phillip Bryant was arrested Tuesday night after leading a multi-county chase from Simpson County into Rankin County.
Simpson County deputies and MHP troopers followed Bryant until reaching Rankin County where deputies there picked up the chase.
The pursuit snaked back into Simpson County before coming back into Rankin County according to Undersheriff Raymond Duke.
Florence police were able to slow down Bryant as he reached the Village Villa Circle, off Highway 469.
They put down spike strips before he entered the subdivision. Duke said Bryant continued driving into the subdivision with a flat.
Bryant rammed a Rankin County deputy’s car before he was captured. That deputy was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.
Bryant was taken to Merit Health in Flowood, where he was treated and he’s now in the custody of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
Bryant is charged with felony fleeing, felony assault on a police officer, driving with a suspended licence, and for having no insurance.
