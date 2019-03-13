Holmes Co. authorities search for men wanted in home invasion that left elderly woman injured

PICKENS, MS (WLBT) - The search is underway in Holmes County for men wanted in connection with a home invasion that reportedly left one elderly woman injured.
Residents in the area are in disbelief as law enforcement tracks the suspects.
On Monday, Pickens police were at a home in the 300 block of Shanis Avenue, investigating a possible home invasion. An elderly woman, Ethel Kimbrough, was reportedly assaulted. The extent of her injuries is not known, but she is not in the hospital.
A man who answered the door at the residence declined to comment.
Police Chief Joe Davis would not release many details about the case, but did confirm that the crime occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.
Davis said law enforcement officers are searching for three men.
Felesia Edwards has lived in the neighborhood for 12 years and is surprised something like this happened in what she calls a “quiet community.”
"That’s a little disturbing that, you know? And it wasn’t no night, just before night from what I hear, that someone would try to rob you...” said Edwards.
Holmes County Sheriff Willie March reports that deputies Pickens and Durant police arrested Ronnie Madison, Jr. of Goodman Tuesday morning in connection with the crime.
He was arrested at the Oak Tree Inn on a warrant from Attala County for armed robbery.
A female with him was also taken into custody. Chief Davis said he is not releasing more information at this time because the investigation is ongoing.
The search continues for two other men wanted in the case.
