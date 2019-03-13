Holly Bluff community meeting aired out frustration with flooding

“The people of Holly Bluff are under a lot of stress right now. They’re seeing water they haven’t seen since 1973. They’re scared, they’re worried, they’re worried about their farmland, their homes," said Nimrod. “We close off the the Steel Bayou drainage structure and the water back up the Yazoo River. The Delta’s water, the backwater we keep referring to, is really when we close off that drainage structure you basically have a bath tub and the stoppers in. So if it rains in Clarksdale or Greenville , MS all that water got to go somewhere. It goes to the bottom of the funnel. And it just stays there 'cause there’s no where to pump the water over the levee."