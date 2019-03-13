First Alert Forecast: windy Wednesday; storms, turning cooler ahead

THURSDAY: A strong cold front is poised to slice through the region through your Thursday. While it won’t rain all day long, have the umbrellas handy as storms will be likely through the latter half of the day. Ahead of the front, highs will still manage the upper 70s to lower 80s. Scattered storms will be possible through the afternoon; a few of the storms could be strong. Main threat being strong, gusty winds with the strongest storms. As the front moves east, cooler air will filter into the region – lows will be in the 40s by early Friday.