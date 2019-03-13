Consider This: Community Improvement District

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - For the past few years, there have been efforts to pass legislation that will allow neighborhoods to create Community Improvement Districts. People who live in these districts would vote to tax themselves to pay for community upgrades, which could be enhanced security, road improvements and other options that would benefit the neighborhood. You would think this would be a no-brainer in gaining quick approval. Unfortunately, Lt. Governor Tate Reeves has consistently stonewalled the plan in the Senate.