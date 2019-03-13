Consider This: Community Improvement District

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - For the past few years, there have been efforts to pass legislation that will allow neighborhoods to create Community Improvement Districts. People who live in these districts would vote to tax themselves to pay for community upgrades, which could be enhanced security, road improvements and other options that would benefit the neighborhood. You would think this would be a no-brainer in gaining quick approval. Unfortunately, Lt. Governor Tate Reeves has consistently stonewalled the plan in the Senate.
The legislation is on the table again this year and has been approved in the House. Two CID options in the Senate have languished in committee, just as similar legislation has done in the past. According to media reports, the Governor is on record supporting the legislation and encouraged Reeves to approve it.
Community Improvement Districts are a great way for people to make important decisions that will positively impact their neighborhoods without relying on the government to fund those upgrades. The Senate needs to clear the hurdles that are stalling this opportunity and approve the legislation.
