City of Jackson offering free meals for kids during Spring Break

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - During spring break, the city of Jackson is helping students in need of meals for the week.
You can find more information on their website or call 601-960-0335.
Jackson Meals Matter is a program of the City of Jackson’s Department of Human & Cultural Services and Department of Parks & Recreation created to address food insecurity, especially among school aged children.
The program supports the development, growth, and quality assurance of After-School and Summer Meals Program that operate in the City of Jackson.
