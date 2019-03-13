City of Jackson offering free meals for kids during Spring Break

City of Jackson Meals Matter Campaign; Source: City of Jackson Facebook
By Morgan Howard | March 13, 2019 at 6:50 AM CDT - Updated March 13 at 6:52 AM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - During spring break, the city of Jackson is helping students in need of meals for the week.

You can find more information on their website or call 601-960-0335.

Jackson Meals Matter is a program of the City of Jackson’s Department of Human & Cultural Services and Department of Parks & Recreation created to address food insecurity, especially among school aged children.

The program supports the development, growth, and quality assurance of After-School and Summer Meals Program that operate in the City of Jackson.

