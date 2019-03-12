17-year-old arrested after two shot in Clinton over the weekend

CLINTON, MS (WLBT) - According to Mark Jones with the City of Clinton, police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened on Lindale Drive on Saturday, March 10. Police responded to the area around 5:12 p.m., in reference to a shots fired call.
Two victims, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, were transported for medical care.
Following a thorough investigation, which included significant cooperation from residents of the Lindale-Scotland Drive Neighborhood Watch, a suspect was identified and warrants were issued for his arrest.
Police have since arrested a 17-year-old white man. He is being charged as an adult with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
The suspect’s name is being withheld pending indictment.
Jones added that the residents of the Lindale-Scotland Drive area played an important role in identifying the suspect and gathering an accurate timeline of events.
Clinton police encourage residents to always be aware of happenings in their neighborhood and to report any suspicious activity.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.