18-wheeler driver injured after truck runs off I-55, crashes into trees

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Corporal Brandon Fortenberry with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the driver of an 18-wheeler was injured after he lost control of his rig and crashed into some trees. It caught fire along the westside of Interstate 55 on Sunday.
The driver, Jeffrey Ryder of Southaven, was carrying air-conditioner parts.
The crash happened a little before 5:30 p.m., when the Penske 2017 Freightliner left the roadway on the right and crashed into some trees near mile marker 31 in Lincoln County.
Corporal Fortenberry said Ryder was flown to a hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. His condition is not known at this time.
