Wanted: Car vandals caught on camera in North Jackson

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police are looking for three car vandals who struck residential neighborhoods in North Jackson early this morning. Thanks to a victim’s home security system, the bad guys have been captured on video.
"So, I have thirteen cameras on the house as you can see there,” William Melton said.
That’s right, thirteen home surveillance cameras. Which makes his home the security hub for the neighborhood.
“Really, when things happen, all the police know to come here,” Melton said referring to his home security system.
William Melton’s love for technology has now helped police get closer to identifying the two men responsible for damaging his car and several others.
“One of the suspects threw a rock and hit my neighbors truck over there, the Infinity, and busted and shattered the back window,” Melton said, describing what happened after the suspects pulled up in front of his home on Azalea Circle in North Jackson.
A second suspect can be seen throwing a brick at Melton’s car. It ricochets off the side of his car, bounces off the hood and lands on the ground.
“You see this? This is about two pounds right here so," Melton said holding the brick that was thrown at his car. "This is a heavy landscaping brick.”
Melton said because of the lighting, none of the cameras captured a clear image of the suspects’ license plate.
“Usually I’m able to get the tag, but this time I wasn’t able to get it,” he said.
Jackson police received numerous reports of vandalized vehicles in and around Melton's neighborhood.
The first suspect was wearing jeans and a dark hooded sweatshirt (possibly Adidas) with a white stripe on the left sleeve and one on the back.
The second suspect was wearing a gray t-shirt, long shorts, white sneakers and appeared to have a high top haircut.
In the meantime, Melton and the other victims will have to foot the bill for repairs and hope police catch the bad guys soon.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.