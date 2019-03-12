State Board of Contractors warns residents of driveway paving scam targeting Rankin Co. homeowners

RANKIN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Board of Contractors is warning homeowners about a driveway paving scam targeting Rankin County residents.
It’s been reported that individuals, described as “very smooth talkers”, are going door-to-door offering to fix driveways in Pearl and Brandon. MSBOC Executive Director Stephanie Lee said the individuals are typically “very smooth talkers offering to repair driveways for a cheap price stating they have material left over from another job.”
The alleged scammers typically target the elderly and do little or no work.
MSBOC urges consumers to hire properly licensed contractors and to FOLLOW THESE TIPS:
•Be careful responding to door-to-door solicitations offering home repairs.
•Ask for references. Verify work claims.
•Do business with local construction companies and tradesmen.
•Request proof of Mississippi licensing.
•Do not be persuaded to take special one-time offers.
•Remember: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
For more information or to verify a contractor license, contact the Mississippi State Board of Contractors at (800) 880-6161 or online at www.msboc.us.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.