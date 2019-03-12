Season tickets sell out for Thalia Mara’s upcoming ‘Broadway in Jackson’ series

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Live performances, typically seen in the Big Apple, are creating a high demand for seats at Thalia Mara Hall.
The big attractions are the Broadway shows which are a tremendous success for the Capitol City theater.
The house lights are currently off in the theater during a short break before the next hit play, The Sound of Music, hits the stage on Saturday, March 23rd.
“After our final performance the crew had to take everything down, and so this is about as bare as you’ll ever see our stage,” said Jackson Deputy Director of Cultural Services David Lewis. Lewis is also Thalia Mara Hall’s manager.
That final performance was Les Misérables which wrapped up a week of performances at Thalia Mara Hall, the biggest draw so far during the “Broadway in Jackson” series.
Audiences have also seen live performances of Jersey Boys and Kinky Boots.
“They’re seeing professional theater that’s straight from New York,” said Lewis. “So all of these tours come directly out of New York and come tour all across the country and they stop here in Jackson.”
Season tickets for the 2019-2020 "Broadway in Jackson" series are currently sold out with a waiting list.
“Restaurants are full every single night when we have shows downtown,” said Lewis. “We had restaurants calling us letting us know, ‘Hey, we need your schedule so we can staff more people.’”
Ahead in the coming season are eight live shows.
“We have a killer season coming up next with some amazing classic musicals: Cats, The Color Purple, Fiddler on the Roof. This is a huge important factor for downtown and the growth of Jackson, overall really the state,” added the theater manager.
“We’re the only professional theater that does a Broadway series in Mississippi,” he continued.
“Broadway in Jackson” is presented for the fourth straight year at the downtown venue.
