One dead after plane registered to Brandon company crashes into Ohio home

By Waverly McCarthy | March 12, 2019 at 4:19 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 4:40 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A plane registered to a company in Brandon has crashed into an Ohio home.

According to WXIX in Cincinnati, officials are on the scene of the deadly crash in Maderia, Ohio. The plane is registered to Marc Inc. of Brandon.

Fire Chief Steve Ashbrock confirmed that the pilot was killed, but said everyone that lives in the home is accounted for and safe - including two dogs.

The identity of the pilot is unknown.

Ashbrock said fire crews found the plane down in the backyard where it struck a remodeled extension of the house.

There is no word on how many people were inside the plane.

Officials believe the plane was inbound to Lunken Airport, about 7 miles away, on a mission to take photographs of the area.

The FAA released the following statement:

"A multi-engine Piper Navajo (PA 31) aircraft crashed into a home earlier this afternoon (approximately 3:40 p.m. local time) near Madeira, OH.

Please contact local fire and rescue officials for information on the condition of the occupant or occupants.

FAA investigators are on their way to the crash site and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.

The FAA and NTSB do not release names of pilots or passengers. We defer to local officials to release that information after relatives have been notified."

It is not clear what caused the plane to crash.

(Source: Tim Brock)
No further details were released.

