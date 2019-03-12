Officer injured, woman killed in Panola County crash

SARDIS, MS (WMC) - A woman is dead and a police officer is injured after a crash Monday night, according to Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby.
Sheriff Darby said the woman died as a result of the crash, and the officer was airlifted to Regional Medical Center after the crash on Highway 315--about a half mile west of I-55 in Sardis.
Officials confirm the deceased driver is a woman, but her identity has not been released at this time pending notification of next of kin.
“It’s a small town; everybody knows everybody. you know,” Jennifer Wren said. “She was just a friendly, sweet girl.”
The crash happened at about 8 p.m. Bishop C.L. Sparks said he witnessed the crash as he was getting gas.
“It all happened so fast because it was the debris that we saw,” Sparks said. “You didn’t know actually what it was until you looked. And by that time, it was 20 to 30 feet down the street.”
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
