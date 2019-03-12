Man arrested after failed robbery attempt of Walmart banks in Clinton and Meridian

CLINTON/MERIDIAN, MS (WLBT) - Due to some quick action by an employee, a robbery suspect was arrested moments before he tried robbing a bank in Meridian, shortly after a failed attempt in Clinton.
Mark Jones with the City of Clinton said police received a call around 12:30 about a bank robbery in progress.
According to the call, a man entered the Woodforest National Bank, inside of Walmart, and handed the teller a note demanding money. He eventually left the bank without any cash.
According to WTOK, he then made his way to the Woodforest National Bank inside the Walmart on Highway 19 in Meridian, where he was recognized by an employee who immediately called police.
Investigators found a note in the suspect’s pocket, indicating that he was indeed planning to strike again.
The man’s name has not been released at this time.
Meridian police are now searching for Russell John Shelton. They say he is an accomplice in the bank robberies.
