Former Mississippi paramedic arrested for workers compensation fraud

The man is an Arkansas resident.

By Howard Ballou | March 12, 2019 at 4:03 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 4:03 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - An Arkansas resident, who worked as a former paramedic in Mississippi, turned himself in Tuesday after being indicted on one count of workers compensation fraud.

Forty-nine-year-old Denny Polk surrendered to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, after a Montgomery County grand jury indicted him for submitting false and misleading income statements and employment information in order to receive more money than he was owed, from a workers compensation claim.

If convicted, Polk faces up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

