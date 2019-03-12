Former Mississippi paramedic arrested for workers compensation fraud

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - An Arkansas resident, who worked as a former paramedic in Mississippi, turned himself in Tuesday after being indicted on one count of workers compensation fraud.
Forty-nine-year-old Denny Polk surrendered to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, after a Montgomery County grand jury indicted him for submitting false and misleading income statements and employment information in order to receive more money than he was owed, from a workers compensation claim.
If convicted, Polk faces up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
