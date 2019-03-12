First Alert Forecast: milder Tuesday; wind, storms mid-week

TUESDAY: A quiet, mainly dry day expect as rain chances will remain low amid warmer temperatures for all. Highs will top out in the 70s with variably cloudy skies. Clouds stick around into Tuesday night as lows stay warm, in the lower to middle 60s. Winds will also begin to pick up throughout the night.
WEDNESDAY: A strong storm system will develop the west of the region through the day – expect a few scattered storms by the latter half of the day. The most noticeable features will be the warm, muggy air in place and aggressive south winds. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Gusts could top 40 mph through the latter half of the day. Storm chances increase overnight as the front sluggishly moves eastward. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds being the primary issue.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A strong cold front is poised to move through the region through Thursday, a few could be strong. The main severe weather threats will come by way of strong winds, though a spin up tornado and hail can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the 70s Thursday but expect temperatures to drop well below average by the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Highs Friday through Saturday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with partly sunny skies.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.