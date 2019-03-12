First Alert Forecast: milder Tuesday; wind, storms mid-week

EXTENDED FORECAST: A strong cold front is poised to move through the region through Thursday, a few could be strong. The main severe weather threats will come by way of strong winds, though a spin up tornado and hail can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the 70s Thursday but expect temperatures to drop well below average by the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Highs Friday through Saturday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with partly sunny skies.