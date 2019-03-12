Emergency officials in Warren Co. to release 6 feet of water to slow down area flooding

WARREN CO, MS (WLBT) - Several roads are closed in Warren County due to heavy rainfall and flooding.
On Tuesday, the US Army Corps of Engineers plans to open the Muddy Bayou Flood gate. Six feet of water will be released, raising the water levels of Eagle Lake to at least 86 feet.
This is the first time since 2011 that the structure has been used in this way. The structure is designed to regulate water flowing in and out of Eagle Lake and to keep the Mississippi River from backing up into the Delta.
Right now, backwaters are exceeding flood levels and are projected to rise in the coming days. An evacuation order is still in place for residents in Eagle Lake because of the rising flood waters.
Officials hope opening the gates of Muddy Bayou will help prevent further damage and flooding to roads and homes.
Engineers will continue to monitor the water levels and release more water if necessary.
