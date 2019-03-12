Davis and Tyree earn All-SEC accolades, Kermit Davis named SEC Coach of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WLBT) - Heading into the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament this week, a trio of Rebels earned recognition as the league office released postseason awards and All-SEC teams Tuesday morning.
Voted by the conference’s coaches, Breein Tyree was named First Team All-SEC, while Terence Davis collected Second Team All-SEC honors. In his first season as Ole Miss head coach, Kermit Davis was tabbed SEC Coach of the Year by his peers as well as the Associated Press.
Kermit Davis became the sixth Ole Miss men's basketball coach to earn SEC Coach of the Year honors. He joined the winningest coach in program history, Andy Kennedy, as the only two coaches to be named SEC Coach of the Year in his first season guiding the Rebels. Not even a full year into his tenure in Oxford, Davis has Ole Miss knocking on the door of its first NCAA Tournament appearance in four seasons and just the third in the past 17 years. The Leakesville, Mississippi, native has led one of the biggest turnarounds in the country, as the Rebels improved from 12-20 (5-13 SEC) a season ago to 20-11 (10-8 SEC) heading into the conference tournament. The eight-win improvement is ranked 11th in the nation as well as the best among Power 5 schools.
"First of all, I would like to thank Ross Bjork for giving me this wonderful opportunity at Ole Miss," the Rebel head coach said. "It's an honor to be recognized among such an elite group of coaches that we have in the SEC. A huge thanks to the hard work of our coaching staff, support staff and players that make these awards possible."
With 20 wins already, Kermit Davis became just the third active SEC head coach to win at least 20 games in his first season in the conference (John Calipari – Kentucky, Mike White – Florida). While Ole Miss was projected to finish last in the SEC, Davis got the Rebels off to a hot start. Ole Miss began conference play 3-0, helping Davis become the first Rebel head coach to win his first three SEC games. He was the second coach to win 13 of his first 15 games as well as the third coach in program history to win 20 games in his first season.
Tyree and Terence Davis earned All-SEC honors after combining as the highest scoring duo in SEC play. The pair of Rebels averaged 34.6 ppg in conference games with Tyree tallying 19.1 ppg and Davis adding 15.5 ppg. They have been the leaders on the floor all season long, accounting for 44.8 percent of Ole Miss' scoring. The pair has recorded 26 20-point games so far this season, including five games in which they both reached the 20-point plateau. With both Rebels claiming all-conference accolades for the first time in their respective careers, Ole Miss has now produced 14 All-SEC guards over the past 13 seasons. It's the first time Ole Miss has had two all-league players on the same team since Marshall Henderson and Jarvis Summers were on the second team during the 2013-14 campaign.
Tyree has been one of the SEC's best all season long, making him an easy choice for First Team All-SEC. As the Rebels' leading scorer (18.5 ppg), Tyree ranks second among all conference players. He ranks fourth in the conference in free throw percentage (83.1 percent) as well as sixth in field goal percentage (47.6 percent) and seventh in three-pointers made (2.2 per game), the only conference player to crack the SEC top 10 in scoring and those three shooting categories. For the third straight season, Tyree increased his scoring in SEC play. He bumped up his production to 19.1 ppg in conference action, ranking second in the SEC.
The Somerset, New Jersey, native has scored at least 20 points in a team-high 17 games. Over the past 13 games, Tyree has broken the 20-point plateau in eight of them to average 20.6 ppg. He was the first Rebel to score 20 points in five consecutive games since two-time All-SEC guard Stefan Moody had 14 straight 20-point games from Nov. 25, 2015 to Jan. 28, 2016. Opening conference play, he exploded for a career-high 31 points against Vanderbilt (Jan. 5) to earn SEC Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career. He matched his career high in the win at Georgia (Feb. 9) to eclipse 1,000 points for his career. Tyree currently ranks 29th on the Ole Miss scoring list with 1,170 points.
In his final year on campus, Terence Davis is averaging 15.5 ppg to rank seventh in the conference and shooting at a 45.5 percent clip (ninth in the SEC). The Southaven, Mississippi, native also paces the team in assists (3.4 per game) and rebounding (5.8 per game). Davis ranks second on the team in steals (52) and blocks (20), two steals away from cracking the top 10 by a Rebel in a single season. His 1.8 steals per game in SEC play rank fourth, while he pulled down 5.2 defensive rebounds per conference game (fifth in the SEC). He has nine 20-point games this season, including four of the team's five double-doubles. With 27 points and 12 rebounds, Davis led the Rebels to a win over No. 10 Auburn (Jan. 9) en route to SEC Player of the Week honors.
Wrapping up his career as a Rebel, Terence Davis has etched his name in several categories throughout the Ole Miss record book. With 1,492 points, he sits 13th on the Ole Miss all-time scoring list. Davis also ranks sixth all-time in three-pointers attempted (504), seventh in three-pointers made (171) and 10th in steals (138). Named to the SEC Community Service Team yesterday, Davis is a leader off the court as well.
Ole Miss heads to Nashville this week for the SEC Tournament. As the No. 7 seed, the Rebels will face No. 10 seed Alabama in the second round Thursday night (March 14). Tipoff from Bridgestone Arena is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network.
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
PJ Washington, Kentucky
Tremont Waters, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi St.
Chris Silva, South Carolina
Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
Grant Williams, Tennessee
Bryce Brown, Auburn
Jared Harper, Auburn
Nicolas Claxton, Georgia
Tyler Herro, Kentucky
Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Terence Davis, Ole Miss
Jordan Bone, Tennessee
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Isaiah Joe, Arkansas
Andrew Nembhard, Florida
Tyler Herro, Kentucky
Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
Naz Reid, LSU
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
A.J. Lawson, South Carolina
Donta Hall, Alabama
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Tremont Waters, LSU
Chris Silva, South Carolina
Coach of the Year: Kermit Davis, Ole Miss
Player of the Year: Grant Williams, Tennessee
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
Sixth-Man of the Year: Hassani Gravett, South Carolina
Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Tremont Waters, LSU & Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
