Davis and Tyree earn All-SEC accolades, Kermit Davis named SEC Coach of the Year

Kermit Davis became the sixth Ole Miss men's basketball coach to earn SEC Coach of the Year honors. He joined the winningest coach in program history, Andy Kennedy, as the only two coaches to be named SEC Coach of the Year in his first season guiding the Rebels. Not even a full year into his tenure in Oxford, Davis has Ole Miss knocking on the door of its first NCAA Tournament appearance in four seasons and just the third in the past 17 years. The Leakesville, Mississippi, native has led one of the biggest turnarounds in the country, as the Rebels improved from 12-20 (5-13 SEC) a season ago to 20-11 (10-8 SEC) heading into the conference tournament. The eight-win improvement is ranked 11th in the nation as well as the best among Power 5 schools.