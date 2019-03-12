Coroner identifies man found shot to death in backyard of home in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, MS (WLBT) - A man was found shot to death in the backyard of a home in Yazoo City on Monday night.
According to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, at around 7:21 pm Monday, dispatchers received a call about a shooting death on East Jefferson Street in Yazoo City. Officers found the body of 56-year-old Clarence Shehy, of Benton, in the backyard of the home.
He died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death is being investigated as a homicide.
His body is at the the State Medical Examiners office in Pearl for autopsy.
