Tyree Griffin, Cortez Edwards earn All-Conference USA honors

Griffin, a product of New Orleans who transferred from Oklahoma State his sophomore season, has been a dynamo for the Golden Eagles, ranking fifth in the country with 7.2 assists per game. He exploded for 15 in the 101-51 win over Marshall, marking the most by a C-USA player in a league game since 1998. Five of his six 20-point games this season were against C-USA teams, as were all four of his double-digit assist performances.