2 MHP troopers injured in 5-vehicle crash in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A crash is under investigation after two MHP troopers and another driver were injured in a 5-vehicle crash.
It happened Sunday evening on Highway 28 and Bob Rd.
At the time of the crash, troopers were conducting a drivers license checkpoint.
One of the troopers was taken to a Jackson hospital for a leg injury. The other trooper and the driver of a Ford F-150 were taken to Copiah Medical for their wounds.
The crash involved a Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, Chrysler 300, Toyota Sequoia and a MHP Dodge Charger.
MHP says more information will be released as they investigated. We will update this post.
