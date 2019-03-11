2 MHP troopers injured in 5-vehicle crash in Copiah County

By China Lee | March 10, 2019 at 7:22 PM CDT - Updated March 10 at 7:22 PM

COPIAH COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A crash is under investigation after two MHP troopers and another driver were injured in a 5-vehicle crash.

It happened Sunday evening on Highway 28 and Bob Rd.

At the time of the crash, troopers were conducting a drivers license checkpoint.

One of the troopers was taken to a Jackson hospital for a leg injury. The other trooper and the driver of a Ford F-150 were taken to Copiah Medical for their wounds.

The crash involved a Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, Chrysler 300, Toyota Sequoia and a MHP Dodge Charger.

MHP says more information will be released as they investigated. We will update this post.

