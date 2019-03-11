9th annual Blessing of the Bikes held in Jackson

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The 9th Annual Blessing of the Bikes was held in Jackson Sunday morning.
It’s an annual tradition where motorcycle riders are blessed by local pastors as well as the Christian Motorcycle Association.
The hope is that this event will help bring more safety to each rider for the coming season.
A brief service was also held to remember the riders who have died over the years.
“So we’re here today, it’s the beginning of riding season. So we’re here to bless everyone to have a safe riding season. But I’ve also had a few friends who were killed on motorcycles. Especially one of our club members, Richard Pope... We’re promoting look twice save a live,” said rider Siernia Wilson.
She continued, “the life you save could be your own as well as a family member.”
The Southern Miss Motorcycle Training Group and Stronger Hope Baptist Church hosted Sunday’s event.
