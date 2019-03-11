Southern Miss Softball Takes Down North Texas, 7-3 in Series Finale

DENTON, TX (WLBT) - The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-10, 1-2) defeated North Texas (13-9, 2-1), 7-3 on Sunday in the series finale in Denton, Texas.
As a team, Southern Miss posted a .333 batting average (10-for-30) in the contest, accompanied by seven RBIs, two doubles, two home runs, four walks and three stolen bases.
The Golden Eagles got off to a fast start in the game when Destini Brown belted a solo home run over the left field wall in the top of the first inning.
Tata Davis tacked on two more runs for the Golden Eagles in the top of the first inning by blasting a two-run double down the left field line, scoring Lacey Sumerlin and Madison Rayner.
The score remained 3-0 until the top of the fifth inning when Sumerlin smacked a solo shot well beyond the left field wall, extending the Golden Eagles lead, 4-0.
The Mean Green generated a rally in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring three runs via a fielder’s choice by Lacy Gregory and a Southern Miss fielding error.
Leading 4-3 entering the top of the seventh inning, the Golden Eagles pounded out three insurance runs to seal the deal.
Sumerlin who proved to be the hottest hitter in the Golden Eagles’ lineup on Sunday afternoon was responsible for producing two of the three runs in the seventh inning.
With the bases loaded and no outs, Sumerlin stroked a two-run single to left-center, which allowed both Chase Nelson and Brown to score cross the plate, making the score 6-3 in favor of Southern Miss.
Sumerlin then scored the Golden Eagles’ seventh and final run of the game after Tata Davis reached base safely on a fielder’s choice.
Sumerlin on Southern Miss’ Sunday afternoon victory over North Texas
“Today was an exciting win. We genuinely had fun playing with one another and played with grit. I think we all swung the bat aggressively today while also making the pitcher throw us a strike, and it paid off for us.”
In addition to the high powered offense, Abby Trahan tossed a gem for the Golden Eagles in the series finale. The right-hander held North Texas’ offense in check for the majority of the game and pitched her way out of several tough spots.
Trahan went the distance in the circle and earned her third win of the season. The junior scattered five hits, allowed three runs (one earned), issued two walks and struck out seven.
Southern Miss will return home to host in-state SWAC opponent Alcorn State in a doubleheader beginning at 4:00 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday, March 12. The games will be played at the Southern Miss Softball Complex.
