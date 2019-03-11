Shonte Hailes named All-Conference USA First Team

A junior from Quitman, Miss., Hailes has been a force for the Lady Eagles all season. In the second half of the season, she has led her team in points, now up to 340, but has led in assists for the entirety of her junior campaign, now up to 120. She averages 4.4 assists a game, and has had five or more assists in 15 games. She averages 32 minutes a game and 12.6 points. She has played in all but two games, and started in the same. Hailes has hit 30 or more points twice this season, with a new career high of 33. She updated her career high in free throws when she went 10-for-10 against Charlotte on January 17. She’s played just a hair shy of a full game twice this season, playing 39 minutes at UAB and versus LA Tech at home. Hailes hit 100 rebounds for the season at Charlotte, now at 101.