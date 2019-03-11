Ole Miss softball hogties the Razorbacks to even series

OXFORD, MS (WLBT) - Ole Miss’ three through seven hitters combined for eight hits and 10 RBIs and Molly Jacobsen twirled her third complete game shutout of the season as Ole Miss dominated No. 14 Arkansas 12-0 on Sunday, even the series with the Razorbacks at a game apiece.
With the sun shining down on the Ole Miss Softball Complex and the SEC Network in town, the Rebels (15-7, 1-1 SEC) put on a show for the masses, hanging a crooked number in every inning and holding the Hogs to just two hits in a run-rule victory.
Right from the start Jacobsen had her full arsenal of pitches working, flummoxing the Razorbacks (19-4, 1-1 SEC) all evening long. The junior allowed just four base runners in her 5.0 innings, striking out seven along the way.
The first inning didn’t start quite the way the Rebels would have hoped for on offense, with Kylan Becker and Abbey Latham each being retired on a single pitch. However, Jessica Puk got the two-out rally going with a double off the left-center wall before Autumn Gillespie was hit by a pitch for the third time in the series. Amanda Roth followed with an RBI single, Kaylee Horton slashed a two-run double and the rout was on.
In the second, the Rebs loaded the bases without the benefit of a hit, doing the deed via an error, an HBP and a walk. Puk came through with the bags juiced, serving a single to left to plate Tate Whitley before Gillespie cranked a two-run double over the left fielder’s head, hanging another three runs on the board to go up 6-0.
Brittany Finney go the third frame started with a walk, scoring on Whitley’s infield single as the throw was well wide of the mark at first base. Just moments later, Mikayla Allee plated Whitley, lifting a ball to left for a sacrifice fly.
In the fourth, Roth delivered her third RBI of the series with a single, allowing Puk to come home. After Horton brought in Gillespie with a sacrifice fly of her own, Finney put the finishing touches on a dominant day at the plate for the Rebels, crushing a two-run homer to dead center.
Jacobsen came back out of the dugout to collect three quick outs, wrapping up the win and setting up a rubber match between the Rebels and Razorbacks. The two teams will face off for a third time Monday night at 6 p.m., with the game being aired on national television on the SEC Network.
Quick Hits
• The 12-run victory is the largest margin of victory over a ranked team in Ole Miss-history and the biggest win against an SEC opponent since a 13-0 win over Arkansas in 2012.
• The 12 runs are the most for the Rebs in an SEC game since scoring 12 against Missouri in the second to last league game of the year in 2017.
• Molly Jacobsen delivered her third complete game shutout of the season. The junior has allowed one run or fewer in 10 of her 11 appearances as a Rebel.
• Jessica Puk, Autumn Gillespie, Amanda Roth, Kaylee Horton and Brittany Finney combined to go 8-for-12 at the plate with 10 RBIs and eight runs scored.
• Puk is now tied for the Ole Miss lead in RBIs, matching Abbey Latham’s run production with 17 for the season.
• Finney’s two-run home run was her fifth of the season, tying her with Puk for the team-lead.
• Kylan Becker went 0-for-2 in the game, having her 20-game reached base streak and her eight-game hitting streak snapped.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.