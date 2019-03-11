Ole Miss softball hogties the Razorbacks to even series

The first inning didn’t start quite the way the Rebels would have hoped for on offense, with Kylan Becker and Abbey Latham each being retired on a single pitch. However, Jessica Puk got the two-out rally going with a double off the left-center wall before Autumn Gillespie was hit by a pitch for the third time in the series. Amanda Roth followed with an RBI single, Kaylee Horton slashed a two-run double and the rout was on.