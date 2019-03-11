Ole Miss blasts Blazers to claim series victory

Quick Hits - Ole Miss improves to 11-3 on the year, and 15-10 all-time versus UAB. - Ole Miss has scored double digits in back-to-back games, with 15 yesterday and 13 today—a first since Ole Miss scored 10 and 15 against Auburn and Arkansas State on May 12 and 15, 2018. - With a series victory today, the Rebels have yet to drop a series, with three series wins (Tulane, Long Beach State, UAB). - The Rebels were granted eight free passes to first base tonight, with eight walks by three UAB pitchers combined. - Zack Phillips turned in his best outing to date, setting new career bests in both innings pitched and strikeouts. The junior went 7.0 IP, striking out seven with just one earned run allowed. - Tyler Keenan, who came in today leading the team in RBI, added two more to his collection with a two-run home run to up his RBI season total to 25. - With a single today, Thomas Dillard increased his hitting streak to 16 games. - Cole Zabowski had himself a solid day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, a run, and four RBI. - Freshman Knox Loposer recorded his first career hit today, with a single to lead off the ninth inning in a pinch-hitting scenario.