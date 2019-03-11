Nissan releases statement after recent workforce cuts

CANTON, MS (WLBT) - Less than 400 contract employees were laid off at Nissan over the weekend, according to Lloryn Love-Carter, manager of corporate communications.
March 8 was the employees last day of work at the plant, but they will be paid through March 18.
All employees were reassigned to other parts of the plant, but some associates were released.
Nissan released the following statement following the lay-offs.
It was announced in January that up to 700 workers would possibly be affected by workforce cuts at the plant.
According to a statement previously released by the Canton Production Adjustment, Nissan is adjusting production capacity at its Canton manufacturing facility to match market demand and maintain healthy inventory levels.
The plant’s truck line will move from a three-shift to a two-shift operating pattern. The plant’s van line will move from a two-shift to a one-shift operating pattern. Shifts that are going to be eliminated are the shift that produces the NV van line and a shift that produces the Titan and Frontier trucks.
