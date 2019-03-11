Mississippi State baseball completes sweep with Sunday victory over Maine

“It’s probably good in that way and we came out on top. Our bullpen has been so good that it's been a luxury. Today we had a little hiccup there in the middle of the game and just didn’t throw enough strikes. It was good for us to fight back and have to come through. I hope we don’t see that too often. If somebody beats us, they beat us. In the ninth, Cole Gordon gives up a couple hits, I can live with that. We just have to pound the strike zone.”