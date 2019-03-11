Jackson Police Department looking for more officers

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Are you interested in becoming a Jackson Police officer? The next recruit class will start training soon.
The Jackson Police Department will administer a police entrance exam for individuals that have completed and submitted an employment application for the position of police recruit.
Anyone who wants to apply can fill out an application on their website.
To schedule an upcoming testing date, contact Rochelle White with the City of Jackson Personnel Department at 601-960-1042. Here is a tentative schedule for police entrance testing:
Monday, March 11, 2019
8:00 am – 12:00 pm
1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Friday, March 15, 2019
8:00am – 12:00 pm
1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Monday, March 18, 2019
8:00 am – 12:00 pm
1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Tuesday, March 19, 2019
8:00 am – 12:00 pm
1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
