Jackson City Councilman speaks out against felons with guns

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson city councilman, Kenneth Stokes is speaking out about an epidemic that he said is taking over poor black communities.
“Not only do convicted felons have guns. They are in charge of these poor black neighborhoods,” Stokes said during a press conference on Sunday.
Family members of homicide victims, Dewan Fortner and Brittany Green stood in front of the Thad Cochran Federal Courthouse side by side.
“I have to bury my son on my birthday this next week Saturday. Now, that’s a hard pill to swallow. And he was not just my son he was my friend,” said Fortner’s father, Daniel Harris.
Not only due they wants justice but they want their children’s deaths to serve as example of what can and what will happen if felons continue to gain access to firearms.
“The law’s a good law, the law is there. If you’re a convicted felon you cannot possess a gun period,” Stokes said demonstrably.
The family of homicide victim, Brittany Green also spoke today.
“It hurts. Like when their birthdays come up. My baby just had a birthday. February 23rd,” Green’s mother said as holding tightly to a picture of her daughter.
Three months ago 25-yr-old Brittany Green was shot and killed by convicted felon, 39 Jason Garrett.
Garrett has been on the run since an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to her murder.
Stokes said JPD needs to step it up and the state Attorney General needs do his job.
“He has an army if people who can help. If we have convicted felons with guns. It starts right here at this courthouse,” Councilman Stokes said pointing to the Federal Courthouse. "This is where they are going to bring them to trial at. This is a United States Federal Courthouse. "
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.