Fishing forecast looks great for Mississippi fishermen

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) fisheries biologists are excited about the upcoming fishing season in central Mississippi.
“Fall 2018 electrofishing revealed a healthy largemouth bass population on Ross Barnett Reservoir with an abundance of fish over fifteen inches.,” said MDWFP fisheries biologist Ryan Jones.
According to the Department, there are trophy bass in Neshoba County Lake, Simpson County Lake, and Lake Calling Panther. These lakes produce lunkers over 10 pounds every year. March is a great month to catch these big spawners on their shallow beds.
“The Claude Bennett State Lake fishery in Jasper County has really taken off after recent additions of threadfin shad. Largemouth bass and crappie are abundant. Anglers can enjoy relaxed fishing in a beautiful setting while targeting the new fish attractors,” Jones added.
Officials say Central Mississippi bream anglers do not have to travel far for some of the best bream fishing in the state.
“Bream averaged over a half pound at Prentiss Walker State Lake, Shadow Lake at Roosevelt State Park, and Eagle Lake during spring angler creel surveys,” Jones said. “Ross Barnett Reservoir is not the only location in central Mississippi to catch crappie. Okatibbee Reservoir, Neshoba County Lake, and Eagle Lake also contain healthy crappie populations and produce good numbers.”
