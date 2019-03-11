First Alert Forecast: showers Monday; warmer mid-week

EXTENDED FORECAST: A strong cold front is poised to move through the region through late Wednesday into Thursday. Showers and storms will hold off until the end of the day Wednesday. Thursday morning will likely feature the most impactful commute with showers, storms; a few could be strong. Both days will feature highs well into the 70s; but expect temperatures to drop well below average by the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Highs Friday through Saturday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with partly sunny skies.