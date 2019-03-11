First Alert Forecast: showers Monday; warmer mid-week

MONDAY: A stationary front near the Gulf Coast will keep the weather unsettled, giving way to clouds and chances for showers and storms at times through the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the ranging from the 50s north; 60s to near 70° south; scattered showers and storms will be possible as well. Most of the rain will fade by this evening as lows drop to the 50s by early Tuesday.
TUESDAY: Rain chances will remain low amid warmer temperatures for all; highs will top out in the 70s with partly sunny to variably cloudy skies. Clouds stick around into Tuesday night as lows stay warm, in the lower to middle 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A strong cold front is poised to move through the region through late Wednesday into Thursday. Showers and storms will hold off until the end of the day Wednesday. Thursday morning will likely feature the most impactful commute with showers, storms; a few could be strong. Both days will feature highs well into the 70s; but expect temperatures to drop well below average by the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Highs Friday through Saturday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with partly sunny skies.
