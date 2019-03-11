Elderly man rescued from house fire in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, MS (WLBT) - An elderly man was rescued when his house caught fire in Vicksburg Monday just before noon.
According to Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk, the home sits on Howard Street and caught fire around 11:40 a.m.
Vicksburg police and fire department responded and said there was smoke and flames shooting from the rear of the home.
The elderly man inside was sleeping and firefighters woke him up and brought him outside. He was treated outside for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.
Four firefighters were inside the home when they found propane bottles in a back room. The firemen immediately evacuated and continued to fight the fire from outside.
Thankfully, the tanks did not rupture and there was no additional harm.
Chief Dancyzk says that the flames damaged the rear of the home, there is smoke damage throughout, and the roof of the home bowed.
Vicksburg fire investigators are working to find out what caused the fire.
