In effort to improve aesthetics of community, Jackson announces ‘Spring Cleaning’ event

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has announced a “Spring Cleaning” event which is a “Let’s Go Clean JXN” campaign in conjunction with The Great American Cleanup organization.
According to a press release from the city, the “Spring Cleaning” event “is a massive effort of dedicated citizens from various neighborhood associations, civic organizations, local businesses, colleges/universities, high schools and City of Jackson employee unifying to improve the aesthetics of our community.”
“This is a great time of the year to encourage neighborhoods, communities and organizations to come together collectively to clean up our city one block at a time,” said Keyshia Sanders who is the Manager of Constituent Services. She is also leading the event.
The “Let’s Go Clean JXN” event will take place Saturday, March 16th from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm at different sites around Jackson.
For more information, you can go to the event’s Facebook page here.
