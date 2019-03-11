Active Pattern Ahead

Warm this evening along with hit and miss showers. The rain will remain spotty, but a few brief downpours are possible. Lows dip into the upper 50s tonight, and holding in the 60s during the day Monday as slightly cooler air slips in. Warmer Tuesday and Wednesday in advance of our next storm system that will bring a round of rain and storms Wednesday afternoon and night; flash flooding is possible along with a few strong to severe storms. Otherwise, warm though the end of this week, then turning cooler over the weekend.