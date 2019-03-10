Woman arrested after 6 lbs. of marijuana found during traffic stop in Brandon

BRANDON, MS (WLBT) - A traffic stop led to a drug bust on I-20 in Brandon. A woman is now behind bars after officers found six pounds of weed in her car.
Sunday morning an officer pulled over 56-year-old Charlotte Bradshaw of Eureka, California.
The officer noticed marijuana in her car which led to a search, that’s when they found the six pounds in the back seat.
Bradshaw was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
She is currently being held at the Rankin County Jail pending her initial appearance in Brandon Municipal Court on a $50,000 bond.
