Woman arrested after 6 lbs. of marijuana found during traffic stop in Brandon

By China Lee | March 10, 2019 at 6:29 PM CDT - Updated March 10 at 6:29 PM

BRANDON, MS (WLBT) - A traffic stop led to a drug bust on I-20 in Brandon. A woman is now behind bars after officers found six pounds of weed in her car.

Sunday morning an officer pulled over 56-year-old Charlotte Bradshaw of Eureka, California.

The officer noticed marijuana in her car which led to a search, that’s when they found the six pounds in the back seat.

Bradshaw was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

She is currently being held at the Rankin County Jail pending her initial appearance in Brandon Municipal Court on a $50,000 bond.

