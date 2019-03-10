Showers, Few Storms

The tornado watch for Central Mississippi has been cancelled. A few storms will continue to push across the state, and will weaken after sunset as instability decreases, and dynamics push out of the state. Otherwise, expect showers and a few storms tonight followed by mostly cloudy and warm weather Sunday; once again, highs reach the 70s. Expect the chance for a passing shower as the week begins. Another system arrives Wednesday, bringing more strong to potentially severe storms.
JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -
