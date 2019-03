JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Scattered showers this morning, but nothing severe. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and warm today with highs in the 70s along with a few spotty showers. Additional hit and miss showers along with a few storms develop as the week begins followed by a round of heavier rain and strong to potentially severe storms Wednesday afternoon into the evening. As always, make sure you have our First Alert Weather App downloaded and ready to go!