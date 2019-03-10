Residents react to evacuation order in Eagle Lake Community

WARREN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - The Warren County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution declaring an emergency flood warning and mandatory evacuation of the Eagle Lake area.
Officials say that with the expected rainfall this weekend and rising floodwaters they are concerned for residents’ safety in the area.
So will residents leave, or will they stay?
Dale Maxwell has the oldest standing business in Eagle Lake. Since opening in the 1970′s he says this isn’t the first time floods have been bad, and it won’t be the last. Maxwell says he isn’t going anywhere and will keep serving his Eagle Lake family.
“The way I look at it, for all I know a tornado could wipe us out. We kinda know what to expect from the flood as long as we don’t get anymore rain we should be okay here.”
Tommy Parker has lived in the Eagle Lake community for years.
“I am not going to run from it. Warren County is my home. These are my people. I will do whatever I can to help.”
But what do officials have to say for the people who are choosing to stay despite the mandatory evacuation?
“We aren’t going door to door telling people they have to leave. But, they have to understand if they do choose to stay that emergency services may or may not be able to respond in a timely manner,” says Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace.
He says they will have law enforcement working around the clock protecting the Eagle Lake community.
“I want to ensure the people leaving that their properties will be protected and we will have officers seven days a week 24 hours a day. We aren’t going anywhere.”
