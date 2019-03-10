Rebels rally at Missouri, earn 20th victory

A three-point cushion turned into a three-point deficit before Terence Davis threw the hammer down and drew the foul. Going to the line, the senior completed the three-point play to tie the game at 66-66 with 2:02 to go. On the next possession, Shuler came up with another steal and raced down the floor. The sophomore’s sweet finger roll put Ole Miss back in front. The Rebels got another stop, and with the shot clock winding down, Shuler hit a jumper from the elbow to make it 70-66 with 52 seconds left.