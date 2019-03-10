Pearl wins state championship while head coach is deployed

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Pearl Lady Pirates defeated the Terry Lady Bulldogs 59-48 to claim the school’s first basketball state title since 1994.
The Lady Pirates have been playing all season without their head coach. Lacey Kennedy has been the head coach at Pearl for six years and she’s been in the Army for four years, but this is her first time getting deployed. Lacey handed the team over to her husband, Jason while she was gone.
Following the victory, Jason and the Lady Pirates FaceTimed Lacey to give her the great news. This was the first time any of her teams have made it to the championship game and now she has a team that owns a state title.
