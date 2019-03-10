No more donated socks for inmates in MS prison after drugs sewn into pair

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) - Friends and relatives of inmates in a northeast Mississippi jail can no longer bring them clothing after drugs were found hidden in some clothes.
Local news outlets report Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson changed the policy after finding narcotics sewn into socks.
Officials are charging a woman, 22-year-old Emily Yingling of Blue Springs, with introducing contraband into a jail. Two inmates also face charges - 27-year-old James Eaton of Saltillo and 38-year-old Randell Button of Blue Springs. It’s unclear if any of the three has a lawyer
Johnson says inmates now must buy underwear, socks and T-shirts from the jail commissary.
The sheriff says the jail previously allowed people to bring Bibles to inmates, but stopped that too after finding a weapon hidden in one and cocaine sewn into another.
