Motorcycle club honors James Chaney

MERIDIAN, MS (WLBT) - An African American motorcycle club "The Buffalo Soldiers" rode to James Chaney's grave-site in Meridian to honor the late civil rights worker.
The club held a ceremony at the site replacing Chaney's picture on his tomb and laying a wreath. Buffalo Soldiers member Sharon Merriweather said she was glad to see so many come out to support even though Chaney was murdered over fifty years ago.
“It brought so many people together," Merriweather said. "It took courage and believe it or not it still has an impact on a lot of people.”
Marty McCann lives near Chaney’s grave-site and helped the motorcycle club with the ceremony.
"I'm just a neighbor here but I try to keep it clean when I can," McCann said.
Meridian’s Mayor Percy Bland was in attendance and considers it an honor to have the club in Meridian honoring James Chaney.
