Man critical after being stabbed in the chest, JPD searching for suspect

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a after a man was stabbed in the 4600 block of Clinton Boulevard.
It happened just before 8:00 pm Saturday evening.
Officers say a 49-year-old man suffered a stab wound to the upper body. The victim told officers that he had been assaulted by a woman during an argument.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, fled the scene on foot.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
This investigation is ongoing.
