Maintenance to begin on park bridges at Vicksburg National Military Park

VICKSBURG, MS (WLBT) - Bluegrass Construction from Lexington, Kentucky will start preventative maintenance work on park bridges beginning Monday, March 11th. Visitors can expect intermittent delays on the park tour road while the work is completed.
Crews will be working on the following bridges:
- Memorial Arch Bridge (Union Avenue)
- Battery DeGolyer (Union Avenue)
- Jackson Road East Bridge (Union Avenue)
- Mint Springs Bayou Bridge (Connecting Avenue)
- Jackson Road West Bridge (Confederate Avenue)
- Kansas City Southern Railroad Bridge (South Loop)
- Hovey’s Approach Bridge (South Loop)
The Tour Road will remain open during these repairs. Workers will have flaggers and traffic control measures in place in the work areas. The work may lead to minor delays on the Tour Road. Visitors should use caution when approaching work areas.
