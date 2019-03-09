Veterans History Project participant Bill Correll dies

(WLBT) - A WWII veteran featured on WLBT as part of the Veterans History Project has died, one day short of his 94th birthday.
William (Bill) Walter Correll was drafted in 1943 after graduating Central High School in Jackson.
He served in Vosges Mountains in France and helped liberate the country during his tour of duty. He was a recipient of the French Medal of Honor and following the war, served with the Veterans Administration for 35 years.
An avid outdoorsman, he is a charter member of the WWII Museum in New Orleans.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.