Two students removed from Raymond campus of Hinds Community College

The incident involves a weapon that discharged.

Two students have been removed from the Raymond campus of Hinds Community College after weapon discharges in parking lot. (Source: Hinds Community College)
By Maggie Wade | March 8, 2019 at 6:58 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 7:20 PM

RAYMOND, MS (WLBT) - Two students have been removed from the Raymond Campus of Hinds Community College.

Monday night, there was an incident involving the students and a gun. The weapon was discharged, according to a Hinds spokesperson.

The incident is being investigated as an accidental discharge.

In a release, the spokesperson says this was an isolated incident and there was no immediate threat to the campus or the community.

The students were in a parked vehicle on a campus parking lot.

