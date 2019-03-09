Two students removed from Raymond campus of Hinds Community College

RAYMOND, MS (WLBT) - Two students have been removed from the Raymond Campus of Hinds Community College.
Monday night, there was an incident involving the students and a gun. The weapon was discharged, according to a Hinds spokesperson.
The incident is being investigated as an accidental discharge.
In a release, the spokesperson says this was an isolated incident and there was no immediate threat to the campus or the community.
The students were in a parked vehicle on a campus parking lot.
